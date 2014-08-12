NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian soyoil, soybean and
rapeseed futures rose on Tuesday, in line with overseas markets
where benchmark palm oil futures jumped after dropping to their
lowest in more than a year.
* Malaysian palm oil edged higher on Tuesday after sliding
to its lowest in more than a year as some pressure from
higher-than-expected stockpiles and prospects of rising global
edible oil production were lifted by hopes of an El Nino weather
pattern limiting crop output.
* At 1238 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on
the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.31
percent at 657 rupees per 10 kg, while the September rapeseed
contract rose 0.17 percent to 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key October soybean contract closed up 0.22
percent at 3,575 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose due to good export demand.
* The August contract closed 3.38 percent higher at
5,200 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on higher supplies from mills.
* The key September contract was down 0.19 percent
at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.
* India will have enough sugar to last roughly four months
when the new season starts in October, the chief of a leading
industry body said, keeping a lid on local prices even if some
money-losing mills stick to their decision of not crushing cane.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on buoyant purchases.
* The key September contract finished up 0.15
percent at 6,604 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose after good demand in the
physical market.
* The key September contract ended up 0.02 percent
at 11,204 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to some improvement in
the monsoon rains.
* The September chana contract closed down 0.72
percent at 2,903 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn futures rose on export enquiries.
* The September corn contract was 0.69 percent
higher at 1,167 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat
finished down 0.25 percent at 1,599 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)