NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian soyoil, soybean and rapeseed futures rose on Tuesday, in line with overseas markets where benchmark palm oil futures jumped after dropping to their lowest in more than a year.

* Malaysian palm oil edged higher on Tuesday after sliding to its lowest in more than a year as some pressure from higher-than-expected stockpiles and prospects of rising global edible oil production were lifted by hopes of an El Nino weather pattern limiting crop output.

* At 1238 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.31 percent at 657 rupees per 10 kg, while the September rapeseed contract rose 0.17 percent to 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed up 0.22 percent at 3,575 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose due to good export demand.

* The August contract closed 3.38 percent higher at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on higher supplies from mills.

* The key September contract was down 0.19 percent at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will have enough sugar to last roughly four months when the new season starts in October, the chief of a leading industry body said, keeping a lid on local prices even if some money-losing mills stick to their decision of not crushing cane.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on buoyant purchases.

* The key September contract finished up 0.15 percent at 6,604 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose after good demand in the physical market.

* The key September contract ended up 0.02 percent at 11,204 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to some improvement in the monsoon rains.

* The September chana contract closed down 0.72 percent at 2,903 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures rose on export enquiries.

* The September corn contract was 0.69 percent higher at 1,167 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat finished down 0.25 percent at 1,599 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)