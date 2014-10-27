MUMBAI Oct 27 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday on good spot market demand and concerns rainfall in key producing areas might damage the crop, while soyoil edged higher on tight supplies.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open lower in the next trading session due to weakness in global markets.

* "In the spot market, arrivals are not picking up as per expectations. Harvesting could get affected if soybean growing areas receive rainfall as forecast by the weather department," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice president, research at Kotak Commodity Services.

* The key November soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1 percent higher at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg, while November rapeseed contract finished down 0.16 percent at 3,685 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1209 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was up 0.11 percent at 584.70 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on ample supplies and as New York raw sugar futures fell 2 percent in early trade.

* The key December contract was down 0.32 percent at 2,777 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on bargain buying, driven by good demand in the spot market.

* The November contract jumped 1.37 percent to 2,965 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures edged higher as processors got healthy exports orders for guar gum.

* The November contract ended 0.85 percent higher at 5,556 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures eased on expectations of higher production and sluggish demand in spot market.

* The key November contract closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,030 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures climbed higher on good export demand.

* The key November contract closed 1.3 percent higher at 11,430 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 2.27 percent at 1,081 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat eased 0.37 percent to 1,599 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)