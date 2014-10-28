MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian soybean futures jumped on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly six weeks, expecting a hike in import duty on edible oils and on thin supplies in the spot market, while soyoil rose following gains in the overseas market.

* India is considering raising import taxes on crude and refined vegetable oils to protect local farmers and the refining industry, two government sources said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near-three-week high on Tuesday on a bout of technical buying.

* The key November soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 4 percent higher at 3,217 rupees per 100 kg, the highest level since September 18.

* November rapeseed contract rose 0.7 percent to 3,712 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1159 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was up 1.03 percent at 591.50 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged higher in thin volume trade on concerns crushing season in the northern state of Uttar Pradeshe, the second biggest producer in the country, may get delayed due to dispute over cane prices.

* The key December contract was up 0.83 percent at 2,806 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures jumped on bargain buying, driven by good demand in the spot market.

* The November contract rose 1.3 percent to 3,003 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures extended gains as processors were actively buying in spot market due to good exports demand for guar gum.

* The November contract ended 0.18 percent up at 5,566 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on bargain buying, though expectations of higher production capped the upside.

* The key November contract closed 0.83 percent higher at 6,080 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on good export demand.

* The key November contract finished 0.35 percent higher at 11,470 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 3.37 percent at 1,103 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat fell 0.63 percent to 1,589 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)