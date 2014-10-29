MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian soybean futures extended gains on Wednesday to hit a six-week high on lower-than-expected supplies in the spot market, while soyoil and rapeseed rose following gains in Malaysian palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil climbed to its highest level in almost 12 weeks on Wednesday, supported by gains in competing oilseed markets and on expectations the country's palm oil demand would increase because of a new biodiesel policy.

* The key November soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.7 percent higher at 3,273 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,287 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since September 17.

* November rapeseed contract rose 0.67 percent to 3,737 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1156 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was up 0.91 percent at 597.50 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were steady as ample supply offset concerns crushing season in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the second biggest producer in the country, may get delayed due to a dispute over cane prices.

* The key December contract was up 0.07 percent at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures extended gains on good demand in the spot market.

* The November contract rose 1.33 percent to 3,043 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on a likely rise in output, although healthy demand from processors restricted the downside.

* The November contract ended 0.47 percent lower at 5,540 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on bargain buying, though expectations of higher production capped the upside.

* The key November contract closed 1.58 percent higher at 6,176 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on expectations of higher production.

* The key November contract dropped 0.83 percent to 11,375 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 0.81 percent at 1,116 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat fell 0.7 percent to 1,578 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)