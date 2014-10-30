MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian soybean futures ended steady on Thursday after hitting a two-month high as profit-taking offset an improvement in export demand for soymeal, while soyoil eased on higher imports of edible oils.

* A surge in overseas soymeal prices also supported soybeans. U.S. soymeal rose to a seven-week high on Thursday on a slow start to a record soybean harvest and traffic congestion on the country's railroads.

* The key November soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed unchanged at 3,273 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,366 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 28.

* The November rapeseed contract nudged up 0.14 percent to 3,742 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1203 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was down 0.78 percent at 602.20 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on ample supply and forecast of surplus production for a fifth straight year.

* The key December contract was down 0.21 percent at 2,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said on Wednesday.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures surged to their highest level in nearly seven months on good demand from mills.

* The November contract finished up 2.9 percent at 3,131 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,156 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since April 7.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures extended losses on a likely rise in output, although healthy demand from processors restricted the downside.

* The November contract ended lower 1.4 percent at 5,464 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on an improvement in demand, though expectations of higher production capped the upside.

* The key November contract closed 0.87 percent higher at 6,230 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures gained on bargain buying.

* The key November contract rose 0.4 percent to 11,420 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 0.98 percent at 1,129 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat edged up 0.25 percent to 1,582 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)