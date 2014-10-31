NEW DELHI Oct 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking overseas markets, as palm oil touched three-month highs.

* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched gains into a fourth day on Friday to hover at more than three-month highs and posting their biggest weekly rise in nearly a year, as the tropical oil drew support from projections of weaker output and easing stocks.

* Palm has gained 6 percent this week, its biggest weekly gain since November 2013, lifted by bullish projections from industry experts that growing food consumption and weakening output could push prices to 2,500 ringgit per tonne in the first quarter of 2015.

* The key November soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.34 percent at 3,289 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November rapeseed contract nudged up 0.27 percent to 3,737 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1243 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was up 0.238 percent at 599 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on ample supply and forecast of surplus output for a fifth straight year.

* The key December contract was down 0.21 percent at 2,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said on Wednesday.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell a day after the contract jumped to its highest level in nearly seven months on good demand from mills.

* The November contract finished down 0.70 percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures extended losses on a likely rise in output, although healthy demand from processors restricted the downside.

* The November contract ended lower 2.15 percent at 5,323 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on expectations of higher production.

* The key November contract closed 0.58 percent lower at 6,212 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures lost on weak demand.

* The key November contract fell 1.79 percent to 11,265 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was down 1.87 percent at 1,105 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat edged up 0.06 percent to 1,581 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)