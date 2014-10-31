NEW DELHI Oct 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Friday, tracking overseas markets, as palm oil
touched three-month highs.
* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched gains into a fourth
day on Friday to hover at more than three-month highs and
posting their biggest weekly rise in nearly a year, as the
tropical oil drew support from projections of weaker output and
easing stocks.
* Palm has gained 6 percent this week, its biggest weekly
gain since November 2013, lifted by bullish projections from
industry experts that growing food consumption and weakening
output could push prices to 2,500 ringgit per tonne in the first
quarter of 2015.
* The key November soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.34 percent at 3,289
rupees per 100 kg.
* The November rapeseed contract nudged up 0.27
percent to 3,737 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1243 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was
up 0.238 percent at 599 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell on ample supply and forecast of surplus
output for a fifth straight year.
* The key December contract was down 0.21 percent at
2,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5
million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a
government official said on Wednesday.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell a day after the contract
jumped to its highest level in nearly seven months on good
demand from mills.
* The November contract finished down 0.70 percent
at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures extended losses on a likely rise in
output, although healthy demand from processors restricted the
downside.
* The November contract ended lower 2.15 percent at
5,323 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on expectations of higher production.
* The key November contract closed 0.58 percent
lower at 6,212 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures lost on weak demand.
* The key November contract fell 1.79 percent to
11,265 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The November corn contract was down 1.87 percent at
1,105 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat edged up
0.06 percent to 1,581 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)