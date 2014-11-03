NEW DELHI Nov 3 Indian soybean, rapeseed and soyoil futures jumped on Monday, in line with the benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fifth straight day on Monday and climbed to their highest in nearly four months, as the ringgit slid to a nine-month low, making the tropical commodity cheaper for foreign investors and refiners.

* The key November soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.52 percent at 3,317 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November rapeseed contract nudged up 0.35 percent to 3,754 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1249 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was up 0.49 percent at 603 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on ample supply and forecast of surplus output for a fifth straight year.

* The key December contract was down 0.29 percent at 2,784 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said on Wednesday.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on good demand from mills.

* The November contract finished up 2.48 percent at 3,184 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures extended losses on a likely rise in output, although healthy demand from processors restricted the downside.

* The November contract ended lower 1.25 percent at 5,194 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on expectations of higher production.

* The key November contract closed 1.79 percent lower at 6,150 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures gained on good demand.

* The key November contract rose 0.04 percent to 11,275 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 1.82 percent at 1,119 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat edged down 0.13 percent to 1,575 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)