NEW DELHI Nov 5 Indian rapeseed, soybean and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, mirroring weakness in the global market where both palm and soy oil contracts lost because of a sharp drop in crude oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second day to a one-week low on Wednesday, tracking steep losses in soy and crude oil, and further pressured by another round of correction.

* Weaker soyoil prices could diminish appetite for palm as price-sensitive buyers opt for the rival edible oil, market players said. Both are common food and fuel substitutes.

* The key November soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.34 percent at 3,241 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November rapeseed contract fell 0.43 percent to 3,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1223 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was down 0.83 percent at 584 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on ample supply and forecast of surplus output for a fifth straight year.

* The key December contract was down 0.25 percent at 2,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said on Wednesday.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on good demand from mills.

* The November contract finished up 0.57 percent at 3,184 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures gained on healthy demand from processors.

* The November contract ended up 0.28 percent at 5,073 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some buoyancy in demand.

* The key November contract closed 1.27 percent higher at 6,202 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures declined on poor demand.

* The key November contract fell 0.53 percent to 11,215 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 0.09 percent at 1,118 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat edged down 0.19 percent to 1,572 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)