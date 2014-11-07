MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday to their lowest in nearly nine months on sluggish demand, ample stocks and as mills struggled to sign new export deals.

* At 1157 GMT, the key December contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 2,744 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell to 2,735 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Feb. 12, 2014.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures rose on an improvement in soymeal export demand, while soyoil eased following losses in Malaysian palm oil.

* A surge in overseas soymeal prices also supported soybeans. U.S. soymeal rose for a third consecutive session on Friday to trade around a one-week high.

* The key November soybean contract closed 1.2 percent higher at 3,280 rupees per 100 kg, while the November rapeseed contract rose 0.94 percent to 3,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key November soyoil contract was down 0.09 percent at 587.50 rupees per 10 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on thin supply and a slight improvement in demand from mills.

* The November contract finished up 0.75 percent at 3,208 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures edged higher on healthy demand from processors and lower-than expected supplies in spot markets.

* The November contract ended higher 1.4 percent at 5,144 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on an improvement in demand, though expectations of higher production capped the upside.

* The key November contract closed 1.5 percent higher at 6,298 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures surged on export demand.

* The key November contract rose 3.9 percent to 11,655 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 0.71 percent at 1,131 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat nudged lower 0.06 percent to 1,571 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)