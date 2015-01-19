MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday following losses in rival Malaysian palm oil and on a stronger rupee, while soybeans dropped on weak export demand for soymeal.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and also trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower in choppy trade on Monday, reversing gains made in the morning session on concerns that a gloomy global economic outlook will weaken prices.

* At 1221 GMT, the key February soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.08 percent down at 647.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* The February soybean contract closed 0.46 percent lower at 3,460 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract edged up 0.26 percent to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend losses in the next session.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped on an estimated drop in production.

* The key February jeera contract rose 4 percent to close at 16,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open down in the next session.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on a drop in area under cultivation.

* As on January 16, farmers have cultivated chana on 8.2 million hectares, compared to 9.8 million hectares a year ago.

* The February contract closed 1 percent higher at 3,410 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on a likely drop in production, though start of supplies from the new season crop limited the upside.

* The key April contract closed up 1.3 percent at 9,116 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged higher on bargain-buying, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.15 percent up at 2,742 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely open lower in the next session.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended down on sluggish exports demand for guar gum.

* The February contract closed 1.7 percent lower at 4,273 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract was 1.39 percent higher at 1,236 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract eased 0.42 percent at 1,655 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)