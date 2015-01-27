NEW DELHI Jan 27 Indian soyoil and oilseeds
futures rose on Tuesday because of buying at lower levels and
also in line with the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded to snap four days of
declines but remained not far off their lowest in almost six
weeks as a big domestic crop, poor demand and weak competing oil
prices put pressure on the edible oil.
* At 0105 GMT, the key February soyoil contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.72
percent up at 621 rupees per 10 kg.
* The February soybean contract closed 0.66 percent
higher at 3,356 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed
contract rose 0.33 percent to 3,388 rupees per 100 kg.
* Oilseeds futures are likely to edge up in the next trading
session.
SUGAR
Sugar futures rose on bargain-buying, though sluggish demand
and rising supplies due to ongoing cane crushing capped the
upside.
* The key March contract was quoted 1.71 percent
higher at 2,737 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to fall in the next session.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as supplies are
expected to rise starting next month due to the likely arrival
of new-season crop.
* The key February jeera contract dropped 4.12
percent to 14,780 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures edged up due to a sharp drop in
the area under cultivation.
* As on Jan. 23, farmers had cultivated chana on 8.2 million
hectares, compared with 9.87 million hectares a year earlier.
* The February contract closed 0.64 percent higher
at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended losses on profit-taking and as
supplies from the new season crop started arriving in the
market.
* The key April contract closed down 1 percent at
8,082 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell on sluggish export demand for guar
gum.
* The February contract closed 2.9 percent lower at
4,145 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract was down 2.31 percent at
1,182 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
was unchanged 1,661 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)