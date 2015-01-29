NEW DELHI Jan 29 Indian soyoil, soybean and
rapeseed futures fell on Thursday after benchmark Malaysian palm
oil futures fell to a six-week low on poor demand and ample
supplies of vegetable oils.
* Malaysian palm oil slid more than 3 percent on Thursday as
the market snapped two sessions of gains to drop to its lowest
in almost six weeks, under pressure from plentiful global edible
oil supplies and slowing demand.
* At 1251 GMT, the key February soyoil contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.42
percent down at 610 rupees per 10 kg.
* The February soybean contract closed 0.12 percent
lower at 3,333 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed
contract fell 0.48 percent to 3,312 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell on sluggish demand and rising supplies
due to ongoing cane crushing capped the upside.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.51 percent
lower at 2,735 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as supplies are
expected to rise starting next month due to the likely arrival
of the new-season crop.
* The key February jeera contract dropped 0.78
percent to 14,610 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures edged up due to a sharp drop in
the area under cultivation.
* As on Jan. 23, farmers had cultivated chana on 8.2 million
hectares, compared with 9.87 million hectares a year earlier.
* The February contract closed 2.28 percent higher
at 3,416 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures gained due to buoyant demand.
* The key April contract closed up 1.62 percent at
8,274 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose on strong export demand for guar gum.
* The February contract closed 1.8 percent higher
at 4,138 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract was up 0.26 percent at
1,173 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
fell 0.06 percent to 1,670 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)