GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian soybean futures ended up on Monday on thin spot supply and strong local demand, while rapeseed futures rose on lower area under cultivation and concerns about delayed arrivals.
* The February soybean contract closed 1.20 percent higher at 3,446 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), while the April rapeseed contract rose 0.78 percent to 3,371 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1218 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was 1.69 percent up at 630.55 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures edged higher on hopes the government will give subsidy for exports, though rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing capped the upside.
* The key March contract edged up 0.07 percent at 2,725 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the current season ending Sept. 30, as much as 4 percent more than an earlier estimate, the head of an industry body said on Friday.
* India's raw sugar exports could halve this year as mills wait for the government to give the go-ahead for an increased production subsidy, traders said, potentially supporting depressed global prices.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on less area under cultivation and a delay in local supplies.
* Jeera futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday.
* The key February jeera contract rose 2.21 percent to 14,785 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on some fresh demand from north India, though new season arrivals restricted the upside.
* The key April contract closed up 0.60 percent at 8,076 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Monday and are likely to open higher in the next trading session as well due to a drop in seeded area and thin daily supply.
* The February contract closed 0.11 percent higher at 3,507 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended higher on small spot supply amid good demand from the food industry.
* The February contract closed 2.30 percent higher at 4,175 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract was up 1.71 percent at 1,186 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract fell 0.42 percent to 1,661 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke