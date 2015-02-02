MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian soybean futures ended up on Monday on thin spot supply and strong local demand, while rapeseed futures rose on lower area under cultivation and concerns about delayed arrivals.

* The February soybean contract closed 1.20 percent higher at 3,446 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), while the April rapeseed contract rose 0.78 percent to 3,371 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1218 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was 1.69 percent up at 630.55 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged higher on hopes the government will give subsidy for exports, though rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing capped the upside.

* The key March contract edged up 0.07 percent at 2,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the current season ending Sept. 30, as much as 4 percent more than an earlier estimate, the head of an industry body said on Friday.

* India's raw sugar exports could halve this year as mills wait for the government to give the go-ahead for an increased production subsidy, traders said, potentially supporting depressed global prices.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on less area under cultivation and a delay in local supplies.

* Jeera futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday.

* The key February jeera contract rose 2.21 percent to 14,785 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some fresh demand from north India, though new season arrivals restricted the upside.

* The key April contract closed up 0.60 percent at 8,076 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Monday and are likely to open higher in the next trading session as well due to a drop in seeded area and thin daily supply.

* The February contract closed 0.11 percent higher at 3,507 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher on small spot supply amid good demand from the food industry.

* The February contract closed 2.30 percent higher at 4,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract was up 1.71 percent at 1,186 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract fell 0.42 percent to 1,661 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)