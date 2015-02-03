MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking, though small soybean arrivals in the domestic market and a lower area under rapeseed cultivation could support sentiment in the next trading session.

* The February soybean contract closed 0.26 percent lower at 3,437 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), while the April rapeseed contract fell 0.98 percent to 3,338 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1237 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was 0.33 percent down at 628.55 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on large local supplies amid subdued demand though hopes the government will give subsidy for exports restricted the downside.

* The key March contract fell 0.33 percent at 2,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the current season ending Sept. 30, as much as 4 percent more than an earlier estimate, the head of an industry body said on Friday.

* India's raw sugar exports could halve this year as mills wait for the government to give the go-ahead for an increased production subsidy, traders said, potentially supporting depressed global prices.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weak on lower-than-expected spot demand.

* The February contract closed 0.40 percent lower at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana futures may open higher on Wednesday due to lower area under cultivation and thin supply.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on concerns about lower production due to a drop in the seeded area and on a delay in local supplies.

* Jeera futures are likely to open higher in the next session.

* The key February jeera contract rose 1.18 percent to 14,960 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on good demand from the northern states.

* The key April contract closed up 1.19 percent at 8,172 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, new season arrivals are seen weighing on sentiment on Wednesday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures closed up on thin spot supplies and good demand from the food industry.

* The February contract closed 1.44 percent higher at 4,235 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract was down 1.35 percent at 1,166 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract rose 0.72 percent to 1,673 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)