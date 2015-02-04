MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday due to lower area under cultivation and thin spot supply, though rapeseed fell on profit-taking.

* The February soybean contract closed 0.41 percent

higher at 3,451 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), while the April rapeseed contract fell 0.87 percent to 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1222 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was 1.23 percent down at 625.95 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures dropped on Wednesday and may continue to trade weak in the next trading session due to ample local supplies and weak demand.

* The key March contract fell 0.74 percent at 2,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the current season ending Sept. 30, as much as 4 percent more than an earlier estimate, the head of an industry body said on Friday.

* India's raw sugar exports could halve this year as mills wait for the government to give the go-ahead for an increased production subsidy, traders said, potentially supporting depressed global prices.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended weak as traders booked profit after recent gains though concerns over lower output and thin spot supplies could support buying on Thursday.

* The February contract closed 2.31 percent lower at 4,137 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish local demand though lower area under cultivation could support prices in the next trading session.

* The February contract closed 1.29 percent lower at 3,448 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on subdued local demand amid higher-than-expected supplies.

* The key February jeera contract fell 3.71 percent to 14,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera futures may open up on Thursday due to lower area under cultivation and concerns over delay in local supplies.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak, weighed by new season arrivals and weak export enquiries.

* The key April contract closed down 1.61 percent at 8,040 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended flat at 1,166 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract fell 0.18 percent to 1,670 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)