MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday to their lowest in a week due to rising imports of edible oil and a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, while soybeans declined on sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday after a four-day winning streak, with concerns over sluggish export demand in February adding pressure.

* At 1207 GMT, the key February soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.26 percent down at 618.80 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 617.30 rupees earlier in the day.

* India's oilmeal exports could drop 40 percent in the financial year that ends in March due to lower demand for soymeal as key buyers like Iran and Japan switch to cheaper supplies from South America.

* The February soybean contract closed 0.9 percent lower at 3,422 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract eased 1 percent to 3,275 rupees per 100 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge higher in the next session on bargain buying.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were steady as bargain buying offset rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.11 percent higher at 2,667 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to drop in the next session on ample supplies.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on an improvement in supplies from new season crop.

* The key February jeera contract dropped 3.6 percent to close at 13,800 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures jumped on concerns over production due to a sharp drop in the area under cultivation.

* As on Feb. 6, farmers had cultivated chana on 8.53 million hectares, compared with 10 million hectares a year earlier.

* The February contract closed 1 percent higher at 3,472 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures eased due to rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The key April contract closed down 0.65 percent at 7,942 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures hit contract low on sluggish export demand for guar gum.

* The February contract closed 3 percent lower at 3,957 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract rose 0.60 percent to 1,180 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract fell 1 percent to 1,653 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)