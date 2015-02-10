MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian guar seed futures extended losses on Tuesday to hit a contract low on sluggish export demand for guar gum and ample supplies.

* The March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 4 percent lower at 3,801 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,750 rupees earlier in the day.

* The contract is likely to edged higher on Wednesday on bargain buying.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil futures dropped on rising imports of edible oils and a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, while soybeans declined on sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday as traders fretted about poor appetite for the tropical oil.

* At 1208 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was 1 percent down at 592.90 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's oilmeal exports could drop 40 percent in the financial year that ends in March due to lower demand for soymeal as key buyers like Iran and Japan switch to cheaper supplies from South America.

* The April soybean contract closed 0.6 percent lower at 3,398 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract rose 0.5 percent to 3,293 rupees per 100 kg on concerns over the production.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge higher in the next session on bargain buying.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were steady as bargain buying offset rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.04 percent higher at 2,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to drop in the next session on sluggish demand.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on an improvement in supplies from new season crop.

* The key March jeera contract dropped 1.3 percent to close at 13,935 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures extended gains on concerns over production due to a sharp drop in the area under cultivation.

* As on Feb. 6, farmers had cultivated chana on 8.53 million hectares, compared with 10 million hectares a year earlier.

* The April contract closed 0.6 percent higher at 3,604 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged higher on an improvement in exports demand, though rising supplies from the new season crop capped the upside.

* The key April contract closed up 1.3 percent at 8,046 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The March corn contract fell 0.91 percent to 1,194 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract fell 0.4 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)