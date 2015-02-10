MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian guar seed futures extended
losses on Tuesday to hit a contract low on sluggish export
demand for guar gum and ample supplies.
* The March contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 4 percent lower at 3,801
rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,750 rupees earlier in the
day.
* The contract is likely to edged higher on Wednesday on
bargain buying.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Soyoil futures dropped on rising imports of edible oils and
a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, while soybeans declined on
sluggish export demand for soymeal.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday as
traders fretted about poor appetite for the tropical oil.
* At 1208 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was 1
percent down at 592.90 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's oilmeal exports could drop 40 percent in the
financial year that ends in March due to lower demand for
soymeal as key buyers like Iran and Japan switch to cheaper
supplies from South America.
* The April soybean contract closed 0.6 percent
lower at 3,398 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed
contract rose 0.5 percent to 3,293 rupees per 100 kg on
concerns over the production.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge higher in
the next session on bargain buying.
SUGAR
Sugar futures were steady as bargain buying offset rising
supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.04 percent
higher at 2,650 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to drop in the next session on
sluggish demand.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on an improvement
in supplies from new season crop.
* The key March jeera contract dropped 1.3 percent
to close at 13,935 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures extended gains on concerns over
production due to a sharp drop in the area under cultivation.
* As on Feb. 6, farmers had cultivated chana on 8.53 million
hectares, compared with 10 million hectares a year earlier.
* The April contract closed 0.6 percent higher at
3,604 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures edged higher on an improvement in exports
demand, though rising supplies from the new season crop capped
the upside.
* The key April contract closed up 1.3 percent at
8,046 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The March corn contract fell 0.91 percent to 1,194
rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract fell
0.4 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)