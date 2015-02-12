MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Thursday on bargain buying after losing over a tenth in the last
three sessions on sluggish export demand for guar gum.
* The March contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 2.1 percent higher at 3,771
rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to ease on Friday on weak demand.
SUGAR
Sugar futures extended losses on ample supplies, though
hopes that the government will provide subsidy for raw sugar
exports restricted the downside.
* India's cash-strapped sugar mills, waiting for the
government to approve export subsidies, are being forced to dump
supplies in the domestic market to raise cash to pay cane
farmers, pulling down local spot prices to 4-1/2 year lows.
* At 1158 GMT, the key March contract was quoted
0.19 percent lower at 2,646 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is considering giving export incentives for 1.4
million tonnes raw sugar, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on
Wednesday.
* The contract is likely to rise in the next session on
bargain buying.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Soyoil futures were treading water as sluggish demand offset
a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices.
* Rapeseed futures rose on an expected drop in production
due to lower sowing.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday on
weakness in the ringgit and the announcement that Malaysia will
resume taxing palm exports.
* The key April soyoil contract was 0.09 percent
down at 591.50 rupees per 10 kg.
* The April soybean contract closed unchanged at
3,374 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract
rose 0.6 percent to 3,311 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended nearly flat as
profit-taking offset concerns over production due to a sharp
drop in the area under cultivation.
* As on Feb. 6, farmers had cultivated chana on 8.53 million
hectares, compared with 10 million hectares a year earlier.
* The April contract closed 0.08 percent lower at
3,642 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,669 rupees in the
previous session, the highest level since Dec. 31.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on an improvement
in supplies from new season crop.
* The key March jeera contract fell 0.7 percent to
close at 13,965 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures dropped on rising supplies from the new
season crop in southern states.
* The key April contract closed down 2.3 percent at
8,040 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The March corn contract rose 0.83 percent to 1,222
rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract edged
up 0.2 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)