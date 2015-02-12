MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday on bargain buying after losing over a tenth in the last three sessions on sluggish export demand for guar gum.

* The March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 2.1 percent higher at 3,771 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to ease on Friday on weak demand.

SUGAR

Sugar futures extended losses on ample supplies, though hopes that the government will provide subsidy for raw sugar exports restricted the downside.

* India's cash-strapped sugar mills, waiting for the government to approve export subsidies, are being forced to dump supplies in the domestic market to raise cash to pay cane farmers, pulling down local spot prices to 4-1/2 year lows.

* At 1158 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.19 percent lower at 2,646 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is considering giving export incentives for 1.4 million tonnes raw sugar, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

* The contract is likely to rise in the next session on bargain buying.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil futures were treading water as sluggish demand offset a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Rapeseed futures rose on an expected drop in production due to lower sowing.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday on weakness in the ringgit and the announcement that Malaysia will resume taxing palm exports.

* The key April soyoil contract was 0.09 percent down at 591.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The April soybean contract closed unchanged at 3,374 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract rose 0.6 percent to 3,311 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended nearly flat as profit-taking offset concerns over production due to a sharp drop in the area under cultivation.

* As on Feb. 6, farmers had cultivated chana on 8.53 million hectares, compared with 10 million hectares a year earlier.

* The April contract closed 0.08 percent lower at 3,642 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,669 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since Dec. 31.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on an improvement in supplies from new season crop.

* The key March jeera contract fell 0.7 percent to close at 13,965 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped on rising supplies from the new season crop in southern states.

* The key April contract closed down 2.3 percent at 8,040 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The March corn contract rose 0.83 percent to 1,222 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract edged up 0.2 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)