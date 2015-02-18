NEW DELHI Feb 18 Indian rapeseed futures ended
down on Wednesday amid profit taking, reversing a recent uptrend
due to an expected fall in production.
* Soyoil traded weak on higher global supply prospects and
fall in crude prices. Soybean ended weak as demand for Indian
soymeal is poor in traditional Southeast Asian markets.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall by 7.5 percent
to 7.36 million tonnes this year from a year earlier as the area
under the main winter oilseed crop fell.
* The April rapeseed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.0 percent to
3,365 rupees ($54) per 100 kg, while the April soybean contract
closed 0.5 percent down at 3,410 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1255 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was 0.5
percent down at 605 rupees per 10 kg.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are expected to open down on
Thursday.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded down though some fresh buying interest
was visible due to an expectation that the government of the
world's second top producer could provide subsidy for raw sugar
exports on Thursday.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.2 percent down
at 2,666 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract could rise in the next session, expecting a
decision on exports.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose for the third
straight session on lower sowing area and export demand. The
bullish sentiment may help it open higher in the next session.
* The key March jeera contract rose 5.2 percent to
close at 15,565 rupees per 100 kg. It also hit the upper circuit
level at 15,655 rupees during the day.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on seasonal demand from north India
and crop damage reports from south India.
* The key April contract closed up 5.3 percent at
8,760 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract could open down on profit-taking on Thursday.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on return of buying at lower
levels and are expected to open higher in the next session.
* The March contract closed 1.0 percent higher at
3,867 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expected lower
output due to a drop in area.
* The April contract closed 1.5 percent higher at
3,722 rupees per 100 kg.
The contract is likely to open higher in the next session.
CORN, WHEAT
* The March corn contract nudged up 0.2 percent at
1,268 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was down 2.0 percent to 1,583 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 62.3199 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)