NEW DELHI Feb 18 Indian rapeseed futures ended down on Wednesday amid profit taking, reversing a recent uptrend due to an expected fall in production.

* Soyoil traded weak on higher global supply prospects and fall in crude prices. Soybean ended weak as demand for Indian soymeal is poor in traditional Southeast Asian markets.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall by 7.5 percent to 7.36 million tonnes this year from a year earlier as the area under the main winter oilseed crop fell.

* The April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.0 percent to 3,365 rupees ($54) per 100 kg, while the April soybean contract closed 0.5 percent down at 3,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1255 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was 0.5 percent down at 605 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are expected to open down on Thursday.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded down though some fresh buying interest was visible due to an expectation that the government of the world's second top producer could provide subsidy for raw sugar exports on Thursday.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.2 percent down at 2,666 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract could rise in the next session, expecting a decision on exports.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose for the third straight session on lower sowing area and export demand. The bullish sentiment may help it open higher in the next session.

* The key March jeera contract rose 5.2 percent to close at 15,565 rupees per 100 kg. It also hit the upper circuit level at 15,655 rupees during the day.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on seasonal demand from north India and crop damage reports from south India.

* The key April contract closed up 5.3 percent at 8,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract could open down on profit-taking on Thursday.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on return of buying at lower levels and are expected to open higher in the next session.

* The March contract closed 1.0 percent higher at 3,867 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expected lower output due to a drop in area.

* The April contract closed 1.5 percent higher at 3,722 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract is likely to open higher in the next session.

CORN, WHEAT

* The March corn contract nudged up 0.2 percent at 1,268 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract was down 2.0 percent to 1,583 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.3199 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)