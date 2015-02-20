NEW DELHI Feb 20 Indian rapeseed futures ended up on Friday amid short covering ahead of the festive season, while soyoil futures traded down on improved global supply prospects.

* Soybean ended down due to weakness in global markets amid improved supply prospects and lack of strong demand in domestic spot markets.

* The April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.5 percent to 3,375 rupees ($54) per 100 kg, while the April soybean contract closed 0.1 percent down at 3,390 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1253 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was 0.5 percent down at 603 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are expected to open down in the next session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on strong seasonal demand from north India and crop damage reports from south India.

* The key April contract closed up 2.3 percent at 9,088 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract could open down on profit-taking on Monday.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded down on profit-taking after incentive on exports became a reality.

* On Thursday, India approved a plan to provide 4,000 rupees ($64) a tonne of subsidy to mills for production and exports of up to 1.4 million tonnes of raw sugar.

* The key March contract was quoted 1.7 percent down at 2,666 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open weak in the next session.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking, though bullish sentiment on lower sowing area could result in a higher opening in the next session.

* The key March jeera contract nudged 0.1 percent down to close at 15,290 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on short covering and are expected to open higher in the next session.

* The March contract closed 0.2 percent higher at 3,737 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking.

* The April contract closed 0.6 percent down at 3,672 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract is likely to open down in the next session.

CORN, WHEAT

* The March corn contract nudged down 0.2 percent at 1,247 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract was 0.6 up percent to 1,589 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.2139 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)