NEW DELHI Feb 24 Indian soyoil, soybean and
rapeseed futures rose on Tuesday, in line with gains in
benchmark palm oil prices in Malaysia.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher, pausing a slide
from the previous day's session as weak prices attracted buyers,
although poor sentiment from external markets capped gains and
kept prices near 2-1/2 week lows.
* At 1241 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was
0.91 percent up at 596 rupees per 10 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.39 percent to
3,350 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soybean contract
closed 0.65 percent up at 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures dropped on weak export and local
demand.
* The March contract closed 1.40 percent lower at
3,587 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed futures are likely to open lower in the next
trading session, as well.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on fresh
demand.
* The April contract closed 0.94 percent up at 3,660
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on sluggish local demand and weak
enquiries from overseas buyers.
* The key April contract closed down 0.11 percent at
8,850 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric futures may open steady on Wednesday due to
concerns over lower output.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell due to a drop in demand in the spot
market amid ample supplies.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.87 percent
down at 2,606 rupees per 100 kg.
* On Feb. 19, India approved a plan to provide 4,000 rupees
($64) a tonne of subsidy to mills for production and exports of
up to 1.4 million tonnes of raw sugar.
* Indian mills are likely to struggle to export raw sugar,
despite a government subsidy to boost shipments, as global
prices remain weak with large supplies from top producer Brazil
set to flood the market soon.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell despite reports of
lower area under cultivation.
* The key March jeera contract fell 2.74 percent to
15,140 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The March corn contract ended down 0.56 percent
at 1,250 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was 0.32 percent higher at 1,590 rupees per 100 kg.
