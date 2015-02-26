NEW DELHI Feb 26 Indian rapeseed futures rose
on Thursday amid short covering as production of the main winter
oilseed crop is expected to be lower, while ongoing harvest
curbed buying support.
* Soyoil traded higher, in line with gains in benchmark palm
oil prices in Malaysia, while soybean fell amid lack of
processing demand for Indian soymeal due to absence of any
export demand from traditional buyers of the animal feed in
South East Asia.
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up, tracking gains in
crude markets, but uncertainty over global appetite for the
vegetable oil and prospects of a faster-than-expected recovery
in weather-hit yields kept prices rangebound.
* The April rapeseed contract rose 1.0 percent to
3,386 rupees ($55) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The April soybean contract closed 0.2 percent down
at 3,373 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1240 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was 0.6
percent higher at 596 rupees per 10 kg
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on short covering due to gains
in the crude oil market.
* The March contract closed up 3.4 percent at 3,672
rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed futures are likely to open higher on Friday as
well.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on fresh
demand and are likely to open higher on Friday as bullish
sentiment prevails on lower output.
* The April contract closed 0.7 percent higher at
3,708 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on poor export enquiries.
* The key April contract closed down 1.5 percent at
8,880 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric futures may open lower in the next session.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell on ample supplies in spots.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.6 percent down
at 2,575 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to open down on bearish sentiment.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell in the absence of
any demand trigger in spots.
* The key March jeera contract fell 0.2 percent to
14,565 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The March corn contract ended up 0.2 percent at
1,264 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was 0.2 percent down at 1,580 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 61.7321 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)