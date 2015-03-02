MUMBAI, March 2 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Monday on worries about crop damage and delayed harvest of the new season crop due to unseasonal rains in many spice producing areas.

* The key March jeera contract rose 4 percent to 15,080 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Jeera futures are expected to open higher on Tuesday.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on lower level buying supported by gains in the crude oil market and some fresh demand for guar gum from the food sector.

* The March contract closed up 2.96 percent at 3,756 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed futures are likely to extend gains in the next trading session as well.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures rose on Monday on slack local supplies while soyoil rose tracking firm Malaysian palm oil futures.

* However, sluggish export demand for soymeal restricted the upside in soybean.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third day on Monday to their highest in six weeks, spurred by gains in competing markets, ahead of an important industry meeting in Malaysia, traders said.

* The April soybean contract closed 0.18 percent higher at 3,385 rupees per 100 kg while April rapeseed contract fell 0.29 percent to 3,376 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1250 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was 0.44 percent higher at 598 rupees per 10 kg

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged down on higher local supplies and weak demand.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.08 percent down at 2,558 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak on lower exports and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The key April contract closed down 0.88 percent at 8,352 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric futures may open lower in the next session.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended flat due to weak demand offsetting concerns over lower production.

* The April contract closed unchanged at 3,682 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The March corn contract ended up 0.16 percent at 1,259 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract was 0.82 percent higher at 1,600 rupees per 100 kg.

