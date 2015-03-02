MUMBAI, March 2 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Monday on worries about crop damage and delayed
harvest of the new season crop due to unseasonal rains in many
spice producing areas.
* The key March jeera contract rose 4 percent to
15,080 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* Jeera futures are expected to open higher on Tuesday.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on lower level buying
supported by gains in the crude oil market and some fresh demand
for guar gum from the food sector.
* The March contract closed up 2.96 percent at
3,756 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed futures are likely to extend gains in the next
trading session as well.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
Indian soybean futures rose on Monday on slack local
supplies while soyoil rose tracking firm Malaysian palm oil
futures.
* However, sluggish export demand for soymeal restricted
the upside in soybean.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third day on Monday
to their highest in six weeks, spurred by gains in competing
markets, ahead of an important industry meeting in Malaysia,
traders said.
* The April soybean contract closed 0.18 percent
higher at 3,385 rupees per 100 kg while April rapeseed contract
fell 0.29 percent to 3,376 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1250 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was
0.44 percent higher at 598 rupees per 10 kg
SUGAR
Sugar futures edged down on higher local supplies and weak
demand.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.08 percent
down at 2,558 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended weak on lower exports and higher
carry-forward stocks.
* The key April contract closed down 0.88 percent at
8,352 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric futures may open lower in the next session.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended flat due to weak
demand offsetting concerns over lower production.
* The April contract closed unchanged at 3,682
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The March corn contract ended up 0.16 percent at
1,259 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was 0.82 percent higher at 1,600 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)