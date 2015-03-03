MUMBAI, March 3 Indian soybean futures ended weaker on Tuesday on subdued local enquiries and sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* Rapeseed futures, however, rose on concerns over lower output.

* The April soybean contract closed 0.29 percent lower at 3,375 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange while the April rapeseed contract rose 0.33 percent to 3,387 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1255 GMT, the key April soyoil contract edged down 0.09 percent at 593.10 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell and may open weak on Wednesday due to ample local supplies and subdued demand.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.17 percent down at 2,609 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower on profit-taking after gaining 4 percent in the last session, offsetting concerns over crop damage and delayed arrivals from the new season crop.

* The key March jeera contract fell 1.03 percent to 14,925 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera futures are expected to open steady to higher on Wednesday.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on weak exports and lower demand from local mills.

* The March contract closed down 0.69 percent at 3,730 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up on lower level buying supported by some demand from the country's northern region.

* The key April contract closed up 0.43 percent at 8,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric futures may edge up in the next session.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on concerns over lower production though weak local demand restricted the gains.

* The April contract edged up 0.05 percent at 3,684 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The April corn contract ended up 0.34 percent at 1,175 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract was 0.56 percent higher at 1,609 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)