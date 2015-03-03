MUMBAI, March 3 Indian soybean futures ended
weaker on Tuesday on subdued local enquiries and sluggish export
demand for soymeal.
* Rapeseed futures, however, rose on concerns over lower
output.
* The April soybean contract closed 0.29 percent
lower at 3,375 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange while the April rapeseed contract
rose 0.33 percent to 3,387 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1255 GMT, the key April soyoil contract edged
down 0.09 percent at 593.10 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell and may open weak on Wednesday due to
ample local supplies and subdued demand.
* The key May contract was quoted 1.17 percent
down at 2,609 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower on
profit-taking after gaining 4 percent in the last session,
offsetting concerns over crop damage and delayed arrivals from
the new season crop.
* The key March jeera contract fell 1.03 percent to
14,925 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera futures are expected to open steady to higher on
Wednesday.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell on weak exports and lower
demand from local mills.
* The March contract closed down 0.69 percent at
3,730 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures edged up on lower level buying supported by
some demand from the country's northern region.
* The key April contract closed up 0.43 percent at
8,388 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric futures may edge up in the next session.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on concerns over
lower production though weak local demand restricted the gains.
* The April contract edged up 0.05 percent at 3,684
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The April corn contract ended up 0.34 percent at
1,175 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was 0.56 percent higher at 1,609 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)