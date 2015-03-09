NEW DELHI, March 9 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Monday on profit-taking due to recent rains improving output prospects for the most productive oilseed crop in the world's leading importer of cooking oil.

* Soybean closed down on lack of export demand for soymeal, the derivative product which is used as animal feed, while soyoil displayed a range-bound trade in the absence of any major trigger in global cooking oil markets.

* The April rapeseed contract fell 0.6 percent to 3,363 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The April soybean contract closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,343 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0115 GMT, the key April soyoil contract slipped 0.1 percent to 580 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell in the absence of any major export demand.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.0 percent down at 2,508 rupees per 100 kg.

* It is expected to open weak in the next session.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on profit-taking as arrivals in some markets started to pick up.

* The key April jeera contract fell 0.5 percent to 14,960 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up due to a pick-up in local demand in north India and are likely to open higher on Tuesday.

* The key April contract closed up 0.9 percent at 8,508 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on improved output prospects due to rains in some growing areas in the northwest region.

* The April contract closed down 2.8 percent at 3,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open weak on Tuesday on lack of export demand.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down as new harvest started arriving in spot markets.

* The April contract edged down 0.4 percent at 3,666 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The March corn contract ended down 0.2 percent at 1,288 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract was 0.3 percent lower at 1,641 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)