NEW DELHI, March 9 Indian rapeseed futures fell
on Monday on profit-taking due to recent rains improving output
prospects for the most productive oilseed crop in the world's
leading importer of cooking oil.
* Soybean closed down on lack of export demand for soymeal,
the derivative product which is used as animal feed, while
soyoil displayed a range-bound trade in the absence of any major
trigger in global cooking oil markets.
* The April rapeseed contract fell 0.6 percent to
3,363 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The April soybean contract closed 0.2 percent
lower at 3,343 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 0115 GMT, the key April soyoil contract slipped
0.1 percent to 580 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell in the absence of any major export
demand.
* The key May contract was quoted 1.0 percent
down at 2,508 rupees per 100 kg.
* It is expected to open weak in the next session.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on
profit-taking as arrivals in some markets started to pick up.
* The key April jeera contract fell 0.5 percent to
14,960 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up due to a pick-up in local demand
in north India and are likely to open higher on Tuesday.
* The key April contract closed up 0.9 percent at
8,508 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell on improved output prospects
due to rains in some growing areas in the northwest region.
* The April contract closed down 2.8 percent at
3,710 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to open weak on Tuesday on lack of
export demand.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down as new harvest
started arriving in spot markets.
* The April contract edged down 0.4 percent at 3,666
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The March corn contract ended down 0.2 percent at
1,288 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was 0.3 percent lower at 1,641 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)