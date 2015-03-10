NEW DELHI, March 10 Indian rapeseed futures rose
on Tuesday amid fresh buying support as the fate of the oilseed
crop hinges on how winter rains shape up in the next couple of
days.
If the recent untimely rains continue longer, then it could
hurt output and increase chance of record edible oil imports by
the world's top buyer for the fourth straight year.
* Soybean closed almost flat on lack of export demand for
soymeal, the derivative product that is used as animal feed,
while soyoil traded weak taking a cue from rival palm oil
futures in Malaysia.
* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.4 percent to
3,378 Indian rupees ($54) per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* The April soybean contract closed 0.1 percent up
at 3,347 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 0116 GMT, the key April soyoil contract slipped
0.8 percent to 576 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures were down on lack of export demand from India,
the world's second leading producer after Brazil, though
neighbour Pakistan was able to strike export deals for 250,000
tonnes.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.2 percent
down at 2,422 rupees per 100 kg.
* It is expected to open weak in the next session.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended almost flat and
are expected to open weak as arrivals are expected to increase
in the next session.
* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,950
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of fresh harvest in
spot markets.
* The key April contract closed down 2.0 percent at
8,336 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on short covering amid fears
that hailstorms might damage the planted crop in the northwest
region.
* The April contract closed 0.4 percent higher at
3,731 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to open higher on Wednesday.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down as new harvest
started arriving in spot markets.
* The April contract edged down 0.4 percent at 3,653
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The March corn contract ended flat at 1,291
rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was 0.9 percent lower at 1,626 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 62.7939 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)