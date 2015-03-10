NEW DELHI, March 10 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Tuesday amid fresh buying support as the fate of the oilseed crop hinges on how winter rains shape up in the next couple of days.

If the recent untimely rains continue longer, then it could hurt output and increase chance of record edible oil imports by the world's top buyer for the fourth straight year.

* Soybean closed almost flat on lack of export demand for soymeal, the derivative product that is used as animal feed, while soyoil traded weak taking a cue from rival palm oil futures in Malaysia.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.4 percent to 3,378 Indian rupees ($54) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The April soybean contract closed 0.1 percent up at 3,347 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0116 GMT, the key April soyoil contract slipped 0.8 percent to 576 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were down on lack of export demand from India, the world's second leading producer after Brazil, though neighbour Pakistan was able to strike export deals for 250,000 tonnes.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.2 percent down at 2,422 rupees per 100 kg.

* It is expected to open weak in the next session.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended almost flat and are expected to open weak as arrivals are expected to increase in the next session.

* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,950 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of fresh harvest in spot markets.

* The key April contract closed down 2.0 percent at 8,336 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on short covering amid fears that hailstorms might damage the planted crop in the northwest region.

* The April contract closed 0.4 percent higher at 3,731 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open higher on Wednesday.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down as new harvest started arriving in spot markets.

* The April contract edged down 0.4 percent at 3,653 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The March corn contract ended flat at 1,291 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract was 0.9 percent lower at 1,626 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.7939 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)