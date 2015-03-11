NEW DELHI, March 11 Indian soyoil and soybean
futures rose on Wednesday, in line with higher palm oil prices
in leading producer Malaysia, but rapeseed futures fell on
favourable weather.
* Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a five-day losing
streak on Wednesday as the ringgit slid to its weakest in six
years, although gains were capped by palm's narrowing discount
to rival soyoil.
* India's rapeseed crop could gain in terms of oil content
from a recent rainy spell in the northwest, but if the rain
continues much longer it could hurt output and increase the
chances of edible oil imports hitting a record high for the
fourth year.
* At 1219 GMT, the key April soyoil contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.37 percent
to 578 rupees per 10 kg.
* April soybean futures ended 0.63 percent higher at
3,368 rupees per 100 kg.
* The April rapeseed contract fell 0.03 percent to
3,377 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures rose after a wave of profit-taking in options
on the Intercontinental Exchange potentially signalled that the
steep price drop may be in for a pause.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.62 percent up
at 2,431 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on anticipation of
an increase in supplies in the local market.
* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,570
rupees per 100 kg, down 2.54 percent.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of fresh harvest in
spot markets.
* The key April contract closed down 3.98 percent at
8,004 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell on weak demand.
* The April contract closed 0.24 percent lower at
3,722 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on higher
purchases.
* The April contract edged up 0.47 percent at 3,670
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The March corn contract ended 0.16 percent lower
at 1,283 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
was flat at 1,626 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)