NEW DELHI, March 11 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Wednesday, in line with higher palm oil prices in leading producer Malaysia, but rapeseed futures fell on favourable weather.

* Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as the ringgit slid to its weakest in six years, although gains were capped by palm's narrowing discount to rival soyoil.

* India's rapeseed crop could gain in terms of oil content from a recent rainy spell in the northwest, but if the rain continues much longer it could hurt output and increase the chances of edible oil imports hitting a record high for the fourth year.

* At 1219 GMT, the key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.37 percent to 578 rupees per 10 kg.

* April soybean futures ended 0.63 percent higher at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract fell 0.03 percent to 3,377 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose after a wave of profit-taking in options on the Intercontinental Exchange potentially signalled that the steep price drop may be in for a pause.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.62 percent up at 2,431 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on anticipation of an increase in supplies in the local market.

* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,570 rupees per 100 kg, down 2.54 percent.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of fresh harvest in spot markets.

* The key April contract closed down 3.98 percent at 8,004 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on weak demand.

* The April contract closed 0.24 percent lower at 3,722 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on higher purchases.

* The April contract edged up 0.47 percent at 3,670 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The March corn contract ended 0.16 percent lower at 1,283 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract was flat at 1,626 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)