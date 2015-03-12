NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian rapeseed futures rose
on Thursday on short-covering amid concerns of lower output on
weather worries while soyoil fell on profit-taking and soybean
ended almost flat.
* India's rapeseed crop could gain in terms of oil content
from a recent rainy spell in the northwest, but if the rain
continues much longer it could hurt output and increase the
chances of edible oil imports hitting a record high for the
fourth year.
* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.3 percent to
3,387 rupees ($54) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange .
At 0120 GMT, the key soyoil contract gained 0.7
percent to 575 rupees per 10 kg.
* April soybean futures ended 0.1 percent down at
3,363 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures rose on short-covering but are likely to open
down in the next session on reports that a weak Brazilian real
had thwarted India's efforts to step up exports of raw sugar.
* The key March contract was quoted 1.1 percent up
at 2,506 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as expectation of
an increase in supplies did not materalise.
* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,875
rupees per 100 kg, up 2.1 percent.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of fresh harvest in
spot markets.
* The key April contract closed down 3.3 percent at
7,740 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh buying.
* The April contract closed 2.8 percent higher at
3,826 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on higher
purchases.
* The April contract edged up 0.4 percent at 3,685
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The April corn contract ended 0.2 percent lower
at 1,194 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract
nudged up 0.2 percent at 1,629 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 62.4369 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)