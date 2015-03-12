NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Thursday on short-covering amid concerns of lower output on weather worries while soyoil fell on profit-taking and soybean ended almost flat.

* India's rapeseed crop could gain in terms of oil content from a recent rainy spell in the northwest, but if the rain continues much longer it could hurt output and increase the chances of edible oil imports hitting a record high for the fourth year.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.3 percent to 3,387 rupees ($54) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange .

At 0120 GMT, the key soyoil contract gained 0.7 percent to 575 rupees per 10 kg.

* April soybean futures ended 0.1 percent down at 3,363 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on short-covering but are likely to open down in the next session on reports that a weak Brazilian real had thwarted India's efforts to step up exports of raw sugar.

* The key March contract was quoted 1.1 percent up at 2,506 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as expectation of an increase in supplies did not materalise.

* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,875 rupees per 100 kg, up 2.1 percent.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of fresh harvest in spot markets.

* The key April contract closed down 3.3 percent at 7,740 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh buying.

* The April contract closed 2.8 percent higher at 3,826 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on higher purchases.

* The April contract edged up 0.4 percent at 3,685 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The April corn contract ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,194 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract nudged up 0.2 percent at 1,629 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.4369 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)