NEW DELHI, March 13 Indian soy futures rose on Friday, taking cue from rival palm oil, while rapeseed closed higher on expectation of lower output due to weather worries in growing areas of northwest region.

* The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had pulled up 0.2 percent to end Friday at 2,247 ringgit ($609) a tonne, reversing losses in the morning session.

* Edible oil complex received buying support as imports by the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils fell in February. ID:nL4N0WF2AP]

* At 1256 GMT, the key soyoil contract gained 1.6 percent to 585 rupees ($9) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* April soybean futures ended 0.5 percent up at 3,378 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract closed 0.5 percent higher at 3,404 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on profit-taking and would likely open down as overseas sales from the world's No. 2 producer after Brazil are unlikely to pick due to weakness in real.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.7 percent down at 2,486 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on rains over growing areas.

* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,900 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.2 percent.

* The contract is likely to open higher in the next session on concerns of damage to crop due to rains.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on short covering due to poor arrivals in spot markets.

* The key April contract closed up 0.8 percent at 7,798 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on profit booking amid reports that global crude oil might have temporarily stabilised.

* The April contract closed 0.2 percent down at 3,820 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on higher purchases.

* The April contract ended up 1.0 percent at 3,720 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The April corn contract nudged 0.1 percent lower at 1,184 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,495 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.9999 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)