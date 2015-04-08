NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Wednesday as fears of damage to the oilseed crop intensified due to untimely rains during the ongoing harvest season.

* Local soybean futures reflected the sentiment in rapeseed.

* But soyoil traded weak amid profit-taking arising from the weak sentiment in rival palm oil in Malaysia as a firm ringgit and concerns over rising supplies curbed buying.

* The May rapeseed contract rose 1.8 percent to 3,598 rupees ($58) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* June soybean futures ended 0.8 percent higher at 3,598 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0107 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was down 0.3 percent at 573 rupees per 10 kg on NCDEX.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended up as crude oil priceS gained.

* The May contract closed 3.6 percent higher at 4,298 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on worries about lower output due to untimely rains.

* The key May jeera contract closed up 3.2 percent at 16,590 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expectations of output drop due to untimely rains.

* The May contract ended 2.8 percent higher at 3,903 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on fears of crop damage due to rains in the southern region.

* The key May contract closed rose 1.8 percent at 8,040 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar rose on buying support amid reports of a likely export incentive to the refined variant.

*India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, might give cash-strapped mills an incentive to export the refined variety as long as they agree to pay the dues to millions of cane growers.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.3 percent higher at 2,487 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract nudged 0.1 percent down at 1,194 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract rose 1.8 percent to 1,491 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 62.1942 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)