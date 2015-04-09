NEW DELHI, April 9 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking as fears of crop damage due to untimely rains eased with clear skies over the growing belt in the northern regions.

* Local soybean futures ended on a weak note on correction in the absence of any trigger in spot markets.

* Soyoil traded weak taking cues from rival palm oil in Malaysia with increased fears that supplies would exceed lacklustre demand.

* The May rapeseed contract fell 0.2 percent to 3,590 rupees ($58) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* June soybean futures ended 0.7 percent down at 3,573 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0120 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was down 0.5 percent at 569 rupees per 10 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on profit-taking.

* The May contract ended 1.0 percent down at 3,863 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on profit-taking after the previous session's buying support amid reports of a likely export incentive to the refined variant.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.1 percent down at 2,490 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended up as crude oil price gained.

* The May contract closed 2.4 percent higher at 4,402 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on worries about lower output due to untimely rains.

* The key May jeera contract closed up 3.3 percent at 17,145 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on fears of crop damage due to rains in the southern regions.

* The key May contract closed up 2.6 percent at 8,248 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract fell 0.9 percent at 1,182 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract fell 1.4 percent to 1,470 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.1867 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)