MUMBAI, April 10 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday on ample supplies and sluggish domestic demand, though expectations the government will give incentive to export white sugar restricted the downside.

* At 1211 GMT, the key May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was quoted 0.32 percent down at 2,484 rupees per 100 kg.

* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures dropped on subdued exports of soymeal, while rapeseed and soyoil fell on weak demand for edible oils.

* The June soybean futures ended 0.42 percent down at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg, while May rapeseed contract eased 0.08 percent to 3,587 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.25 percent at 569.60 rupees per 10 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady as profit-taking helped offset concerns over the production.

* The May contract ended 0.1 percent up at 3,867 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended up on an improvement in demand at lower level.

* The May contract closed 0.23 percent higher at 4,412 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking, though concerns over output due to untimely rains restricted the downside.

* The key May jeera contract closed down 1.46 percent at 16,895 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended gains on fears of crop damage due to rains in the southern regions.

* The key May contract closed up 1.4 percent at 8,364 rupees per 100 kg after rising 2.6 percent on Thursday.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract fell 0.59 percent at 1,175 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed down 0.95 percent to 1,456 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)