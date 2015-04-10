MUMBAI, April 10 Indian sugar futures fell on
Friday on ample supplies and sluggish domestic demand, though
expectations the government will give incentive to export white
sugar restricted the downside.
* At 1211 GMT, the key May contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was quoted 0.32 percent down
at 2,484 rupees per 100 kg.
* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies
an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills
agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers, Food
Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Indian soybean futures dropped on subdued exports of
soymeal, while rapeseed and soyoil fell on weak demand for
edible oils.
* The June soybean futures ended 0.42 percent down
at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg, while May rapeseed contract
eased 0.08 percent to 3,587 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.25 percent
at 569.60 rupees per 10 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady as
profit-taking helped offset concerns over the production.
* The May contract ended 0.1 percent up at 3,867
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended up on an improvement in
demand at lower level.
* The May contract closed 0.23 percent higher at
4,412 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking,
though concerns over output due to untimely rains restricted the
downside.
* The key May jeera contract closed down 1.46
percent at 16,895 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended gains on fears of crop damage due
to rains in the southern regions.
* The key May contract closed up 1.4 percent at
8,364 rupees per 100 kg after rising 2.6 percent on Thursday.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract fell 0.59 percent at 1,175
rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed
down 0.95 percent to 1,456 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)