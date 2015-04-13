MUMBAI, April 13 Indian rapeseed futures jumped
on Monday to their highest in nearly four months on concerns
over production due to untimely rainfall in top producing
north-western state of Rajasthan, while soyoil and soybeans
edged higher on the rupee's weakness.
* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports costlier and also
raises margins of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Monday.
* Rajasthan saw heavy rain over the last two days, which
affected crops that were to be harvested in the next few days.
* The May rapeseed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.6 percent to 3,646
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,666 rupees earlier in the
day, the highest level since December 19.
* AT 12:40 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up
0.55 percent at 573.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the June soybean
futures ended 1.2 percent higher at 3,600 rupees per 100
kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher on a slight improvement in
demand due to summer season and expectations the government will
give incentives for white sugar exports.
* The key May contract was quoted 0.32 percent
higher at 2,474 rupees per 100 kg.
* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies
an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills
agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers, the
country's food minister said on Wednesday.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures jumped on concerns over
production due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas and
lower acreage.
* The May contract ended 1.2 percent up at 3,915
rupees per 100 kg.
* The central state of Madhya Pradesh and western
Maharashtra got untimely rainfall in the last few weeks, which
damaged mature chana crop in some districts.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended up on an improvement in
demand at lower levels.
* The May contract closed 3.7 percent higher at
4,577 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures also rose on concerns
over output due to untimely rains.
* The key May jeera contract closed up 5.6 percent
at 17,840 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended gains on good demand from bulk
consumers.
* The key May contract closed up 3 percent at 8,618
rupees per 100 kg, after rising 1.4 percent on Friday.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract rose 1.62 percent at 1,192
rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed
down 0.3 percent to 1,451 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)