MUMBAI, April 13 Indian rapeseed futures jumped on Monday to their highest in nearly four months on concerns over production due to untimely rainfall in top producing north-western state of Rajasthan, while soyoil and soybeans edged higher on the rupee's weakness.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports costlier and also raises margins of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Monday.

* Rajasthan saw heavy rain over the last two days, which affected crops that were to be harvested in the next few days.

* The May rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.6 percent to 3,646 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,666 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since December 19.

* AT 12:40 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up 0.55 percent at 573.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the June soybean futures ended 1.2 percent higher at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on a slight improvement in demand due to summer season and expectations the government will give incentives for white sugar exports.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.32 percent higher at 2,474 rupees per 100 kg.

* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers, the country's food minister said on Wednesday.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures jumped on concerns over production due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas and lower acreage.

* The May contract ended 1.2 percent up at 3,915 rupees per 100 kg.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh and western Maharashtra got untimely rainfall in the last few weeks, which damaged mature chana crop in some districts.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended up on an improvement in demand at lower levels.

* The May contract closed 3.7 percent higher at 4,577 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures also rose on concerns over output due to untimely rains.

* The key May jeera contract closed up 5.6 percent at 17,840 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended gains on good demand from bulk consumers.

* The key May contract closed up 3 percent at 8,618 rupees per 100 kg, after rising 1.4 percent on Friday.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract rose 1.62 percent at 1,192 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed down 0.3 percent to 1,451 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)