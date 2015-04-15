MUMBAI, April 15 Indian soybean futures jumped on Wednesday to their highest in nine months on dwindling supplies, while rapeseed futures hit four-month peak on concerns over production due to untimely rainfall in top producing north-western state of Rajasthan.

* Soyoil rose following gains in Malaysian palm oil.

* Rajasthan saw heavy rain earlier this week, which affected crops that were to be harvested in the next few days.

* The June soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 2.6 percent higher at 3,694 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,712 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since July 18.

* The May rapeseed contract rose 1.4 percent to 3,698 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,723 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Dec. 19.

* AT 12:02 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up 0.19 percent at 577.90 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped on ample supplies, though expectations the government will give incentives for white sugar exports restricted the downside.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.01 percent lower at 2,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures jumped on concerns over production due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas and lower acreage.

* The May contract ended 2.3 percent up at 4,006 rupees per 100 kg.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh and western Maharashtra got untimely rainfall in the last few weeks, which damaged mature chana crop in some districts.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended up on an improvement in demand at lower levels.

* The May contract closed 0.61 percent higher at 4,616 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on profit taking.

* The key May jeera contract fell 1.7 percent to 17,600 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures eased on weak demand in spot market.

* The key May contract closed down 1 percent at 8,526 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract fell 0.42 percent to 1,186 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed up 0.8 percent to 1,462 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)