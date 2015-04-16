MUMBAI, April 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking driven by a stronger
rupee and a drop in Malaysian palm oil.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and also
trims margin of oilmeal exporters.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower for the first time
in five days on Thursday as the contract succumbed to the strong
ringgit and concerns that demand in April would be weaker than
anticipated.
* The June soybean futures on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.6 percent lower at 3,638 rupees
per 100 kg, after rising to 3,712 rupees in the previous
session, the highest level since July 18.
* The May rapeseed contract fell 1 percent to 3,659
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,723 rupees in the previous
session, the highest level since Dec. 19.
* At 12:47 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was
down 0.43 percent at 579 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures dropped on ample supplies and as an
industry body revised production estimates.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to
produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up nearly
2 percent from the previous estimate, a leading industry body
said on Thursday.
* The key May contract was quoted 1.36 percent lower
at 2,402 rupees per 100 kg.
* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies
an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills
agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady as rising
supplies from the new season crop offset concerns over
production due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas.
* The May contract ended 0.05 percent down at 4,004
rupees per 100 kg.
* Untimely rains in the last few weeks in the central state
of Madhya Pradesh and in western state of Maharashtra damaged
the mature chana crop in some districts.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended down on sluggish export
demand for guar gum.
* The May contract closed 3.4 percent lower at
4,461 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended flat as
profit-taking offset concerns over production.
* The key May jeera contract eased 0.06 percent to
17,590 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on thin supplies.
* The key May contract closed up 0.4 percent at
8,564 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract fell 1.76 percent to 1,173
rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed
down 0.5 percent to 1,455 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)