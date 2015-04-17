NEW DELHI, April 17 Indian oilseed futures rose
on Friday amid short-covering due to a poor rapeseed harvest as
the winter sown oilseed crop was hit by untimely rain and
hailstorms.
* Soyoil futures reflected the sentiment in rival palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended up as traders closed
short positions before the weekend, but gains were capped by a
strong ringgit.
* The May rapeseed contract rose 1.3 percent to
3,708 rupees ($59) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The June soybean futures ended 1.2 percent higher
at 3,681 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 0105 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up
0.4 percent at 582 rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended up due to export demand for
guar gum.
* The May contract closed 2.6 percent higher at
4,579 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on
concerns over production.
* The key May jeera contract closed up 2.9 percent
at 18,105 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on fresh buying on expectations of
sops from the government.
* On Monday, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the world's
second biggest producer after Brazil would explore an option of
building stocks to cut a surplus in the market.
* The key May contract was quoted 0.4 percent up at
2,408 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking.
* The key May contract closed down 2.7 percent at
8,332 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on correction,
though sentiment remained bullish on prospects of lower output.
* The May contract ended 1.1 percent down at 3,959
rupees per 100 kg.
* Untimely rains in the last few weeks in the central state
of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra
damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract rose 0.8 percent to 1,179
rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract nudged
up 0.3 percent to 1,460 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 62.39 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)