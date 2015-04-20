MUMBAI, April 20 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday, following bullish cues from international markets.

* U.S. soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session as an economic stimulus move by top importer China reinforced expectations of brisk demand for the oilseed.

* The June soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended higher 0.79 percent at 3,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* The May rapeseed contract fell 1 percent to 3,671 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:41 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up 0.18 percent at 583.65 rupees per 10 kg, tracking Malaysian palm oil futures.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on some buying at lower levels, though ample supplies could weigh on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.45 percent higher at 2,444 rupees per 100 kg.

* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up nearly 2 percent from the previous estimate, a leading industry body said on Thursday.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, weighed down by improvement in daily spot supplies, though concerns over production due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas limited the downside.

* The May contract ended down 0.68 percent at 3,932 rupees per 100 kg.

* Untimely rains over the last few weeks in the central state of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended higher on slack local supplies.

* The May contract closed higher 1.53 percent at 4,649 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on lacklustre demand in spot markets amid sufficient supplies.

* The key May jeera contract ended lower 2.19 percent at 17,890 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weaker on subdued exports.

* The key May contract closed down 1.42 percent at 8,214 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract rose 0.68 percent to 1,186 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed down 0.62 percent at 1,451 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)