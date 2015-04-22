NEW DELHI, April 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday as untimely rains damaged crops and hit supplies in local markets, shrugging off losses in Malaysian benchmark futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell, ending a three-day winning streak, as the ringgit rose and technical charts took a bearish turn, although traders expect prices to stay in a 2,100-2,200 ringgit range in the near term.

* Unseasonal storms have badly damaged the winter crop in large parts of the fertile northern plains.

* The June soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended higher 3.71 percent at 3,918 rupees per 100 kg.

* The May rapeseed contract rose 0.87 percent to 3,697 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:09 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up 0.41 percent at 587 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on some buying at lower levels, though ample supplies could weigh on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.41 percent higher at 2,452 rupees per 100 kg.

* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said last Wednesday.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up nearly 2 percent from the previous estimate, a leading industry body said last Thursday.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to concerns over production after untimely rainfall in key producing areas.

* The May contract ended up 2.27 percent at 3,967 rupees per 100 kg.

* Untimely rains over the last few weeks in the central state of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended higher on slack local supplies.

* The May contract closed higher 2.88 percent at 4,922 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on higher demand in spot markets.

* The key May jeera contract ended higher 0.54 percent at 18,460 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on exports.

* The key May contract closed up 0.52 percent at 8,450 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract rose 0.51 percent to 1,186 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,442 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)