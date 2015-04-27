MUMBAI, April 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday on concerns over weak monsoon, while restricted soybean supplies in local markets aided sentiment.

* India is expected to see below-average rains this year as the emergence of an El Nino weather pattern will likely cause dry spells across South Asia, a weather forum said last week.

* The June soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.16 percent at 4,115 rupees per 100 kg.

* The May rapeseed contract rose 1.84 percent to 3,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1243 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up 0.28 percent at 593.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* Unseasonal storms have badly damaged the winter crop in large parts of the fertile northern plains.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were higher, supported by summer demand and on forecast of a weak monsoon, though large local supplies restricted the upside.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.40 percent higher at 2,487 rupees per 100 kg.

* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up about 2 percent from the previous estimate, a leading industry body said.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher as unseasonal rains raised concerns over production and limited spot supplies.

* The May contract ended up 2.82 percent at 4,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana futures are likely to continue to trade higher on Tuesday.

* Untimely rains over the last few weeks in the central state of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures edged up and may open higher in the next session as well due to good demand from mills amid slack local supply.

* The May contract closed up 0.46 percent at 5,278 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell 1 percent as weak overseas demand and local buying amid sufficient supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The key May jeera contract fell 1 percent to 17,875 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on lower-level buying, supported by forecast of a weak monsoon.

* The key May contract closed up 3.98 percent at 8,676 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract fell 1.07 percent to 1,200 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed 0.14 percent up at 1,471 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)