MUMBAI, April 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Monday on concerns over weak monsoon, while
restricted soybean supplies in local markets aided sentiment.
* India is expected to see below-average rains this year as
the emergence of an El Nino weather pattern will likely cause
dry spells across South Asia, a weather forum said last week.
* The June soybean futures contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.16 percent
at 4,115 rupees per 100 kg.
* The May rapeseed contract rose 1.84 percent to
3,865 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1243 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was up
0.28 percent at 593.50 rupees per 10 kg.
* Unseasonal storms have badly damaged the winter crop in
large parts of the fertile northern plains.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were higher, supported by summer demand
and on forecast of a weak monsoon, though large local supplies
restricted the upside.
* The key May contract was quoted 0.40 percent
higher at 2,487 rupees per 100 kg.
* India might consider giving cash-strapped sugar companies
an incentive to export white, or refined, sugar as long as mills
agree to pay the dues they owe to millions of cane growers.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to
produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up about
2 percent from the previous estimate, a leading industry body
said.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher as
unseasonal rains raised concerns over production and limited
spot supplies.
* The May contract ended up 2.82 percent at 4,226
rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana futures are likely to continue to trade higher on
Tuesday.
* Untimely rains over the last few weeks in the central
state of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra
damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures edged up and may open higher in the
next session as well due to good demand from mills amid slack
local supply.
* The May contract closed up 0.46 percent at 5,278
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell 1 percent as weak
overseas demand and local buying amid sufficient supplies
weighed on sentiment.
* The key May jeera contract fell 1 percent to
17,875 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on lower-level buying, supported by
forecast of a weak monsoon.
* The key May contract closed up 3.98 percent at
8,676 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract fell 1.07 percent to 1,200
rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed
0.14 percent up at 1,471 rupees per 100 kg.
