MUMBAI, April 29 Indian oilseeds futures fell on
Wednesday on profit-taking, driven by sluggish export demand for
oilmeals, while soyoil dropped following losses in rival
Malaysian palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures touched a fresh eight-month
low, tracking weakness in comparative edible oils, although
traders expect selling pressure to reduce ahead of the long
weekend.
* At 12:15 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.89
percent at 581.90 rupees per 10 kg.
* The June soybean futures ended 1.7 percent lower
at 3,973 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract
fell 0.5 percent to 3,786 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies and as overseas
prices dropped.
* New York raw sugar edged down after the latest data on
Tuesday from Brazil's cane industry group Unica for the cane
crush in the first half of April were at the high end of
traders' expectations.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to
produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up nearly
2 percent from the previous estimate.
* The key May contract was quoted 1.24 percent lower
at 2,467 rupees per 100 kg.
* India has raised the import tax on sugar to 40 percent
from 25 percent to help prop up falling local prices and protect
local farmers who have not been paid by money-losing mills.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady as rising
supplies from the new season crop offset concerns over
production due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas.
* The May contract ended 0.07 percent down at 4,204
rupees per 100 kg.
* Untimely rains in the last few weeks in the central state
of Madhya Pradesh and in western state of Maharashtra damaged
the mature chana crop in some districts.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended down on sluggish export
demand for guar gum.
* The May contract closed 4.9 percent lower at
4,837 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on rising
supplies from the new season crop.
* The key May jeera contract fell 1.5 percent to
17,895 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures dropped on weak export demand.
* The key May contract closed down 3.5 percent at
8,362 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract edged down 0.17 percent to
1,192 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract
closed up 0.3 percent at 1,466 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)