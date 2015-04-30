MUMBAI, April 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday following positive cues from the international market while concerns over crop damage due to unseasonal rains aided sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the first time in a week on Thursday as investors squared positions ahead of a long holiday weekend, but the gains were not enough to prevent the contract from recording its second straight monthly drop.

* At 1233 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.45 percent at 586.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 2.44 percent higher at 4,070 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract rose 0.95 percent to 3,822 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended up on slack local supplies and a pick-up in demand from local mills.

* The May contract closed 2.34 percent higher at 4,950 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on expectations of lower production due to unfavourable weather while good demand from local buyers also boosted prices.

* The key May jeera contract rose 1.31 percent to 17,660 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up on local demand and unseasonal rains.

* The key May contract closed up 0.48 percent at 8,322 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures slipped due to large local supplies and on hopes of higher production for the sixth consecutive year.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up nearly 2 percent from the previous estimate.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.16 percent lower at 2,431 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has raised the import tax on sugar to 40 percent from 25 percent to help prop up falling local prices and protect local farmers who have not been paid by money-losing mills.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended unchanged on weak demand from mills, though there were concerns over production due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas.

* The May contract ended unchanged at 4,204 rupees per 100 kg.

* Untimely rains in the last few weeks in the central state of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract edged down 0.50 percent to 1,190 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract closed up 0.20 percent at 1,469 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)