MUMBAI, April 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday following positive cues from the
international market while concerns over crop damage due to
unseasonal rains aided sentiment.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the first time in a
week on Thursday as investors squared positions ahead of a long
holiday weekend, but the gains were not enough to prevent the
contract from recording its second straight monthly drop.
* At 1233 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.45 percent
at 586.10 rupees per 10 kg.
* The June soybean futures ended 2.44 percent higher
at 4,070 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract
rose 0.95 percent to 3,822 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended up on slack local supplies
and a pick-up in demand from local mills.
* The May contract closed 2.34 percent higher at
4,950 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on expectations of
lower production due to unfavourable weather while good demand
from local buyers also boosted prices.
* The key May jeera contract rose 1.31 percent to
17,660 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up on local demand and unseasonal
rains.
* The key May contract closed up 0.48 percent at
8,322 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures slipped due to large local supplies and
on hopes of higher production for the sixth consecutive year.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to
produce 27 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up nearly
2 percent from the previous estimate.
* The key May contract was quoted 0.16 percent lower
at 2,431 rupees per 100 kg.
* India has raised the import tax on sugar to 40 percent
from 25 percent to help prop up falling local prices and protect
local farmers who have not been paid by money-losing mills.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended unchanged on weak
demand from mills, though there were concerns over production
due to untimely rainfall in key producing areas.
* The May contract ended unchanged at 4,204 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Untimely rains in the last few weeks in the central state
of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra
damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract edged down 0.50 percent to
1,190 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract
closed up 0.20 percent at 1,469 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)