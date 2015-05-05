NEW DELHI May 5 Indian oilseeds futures rose on
Tuesday, attracting fresh buying support amid poor supplies in
spot markets, while soyoil futures rose tracking gains in rival
Malaysian palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 3 percent to
their highest in nearly two weeks as the local currency slid and
overseas soyoil markets tracked by palm underpinned sentiment.
* The May rapeseed contract rose 3.8 percent to
3,969 rupees ($63) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, while June soybean futures ended
3.9 percent higher at 4,232 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 01:00 GMT, the key June soyoil contract rose
0.5 percent to 599 rupees per 10 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher as arrivals
of new harvest were lower than expected on recent unseasonal
rains in key growing areas.
* The May contract ended 4 percent up at 4,372
rupees per 100 kg.
* Untimely rains in the last few weeks in the central state
of Madhya Pradesh and in the western state of Maharashtra
damaged the mature chana crop in some districts.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended higher on improved signs of
guar gum exports as crude prices gained.
* The May contract closed 4 percent higher at 5,148
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on poor
market arrivals of the new season crop.
* The key May jeera contract rose 1.4 percent to
17,900 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures received buying support on worries that
this year's monsoon rains could be below average.
* The key May contract was quoted 0.3 percent higher
at 2,430 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on export queries.
* The key May contract closed higher 1.3 percent at
8,430 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The June corn contract rose 0.8 percent to 1,201
rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract closed
up 2.2 percent at 1,533 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)