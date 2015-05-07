NEW DELHI May 7 Indian oilseeds futures rose on Thursday amid poor supplies in spots markets, while dull prospects of soybean output due to a weak monsoon forecast supported buying in soyoil.

* The June soybean futures ended 3.1 percent higher at 4,365 rupees ($68) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The June rapeseed contract rose 1.4 percent to 4,012 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1255 GMT, the key June soyoil contract rose 0.9 percent to 599 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures traded weak on ample supplies in spots.

* The key July contract fell 1.5 percent to 2,447 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract fell 0.5 percent to 1,180 rupees per 100 kg on ample global supplies.

* The June wheat contract closed up 0.3 percent at 1,523 rupees per 100 kg on lower yield prospects in the United States.

($1 = 64.1699 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)