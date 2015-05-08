NEW DELHI May 8 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday amid profit-taking, while rapeseed ended almost flat after attracting some buying support on poor supplies in spot markets.

* Soyoil traded up on prospects of higher import of cooking oils due to poor crushing of locally produced oilseeds.

* The June soybean futures ended 0.8 percent lower at 4,330 rupees ($67.90) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The June rapeseed contract was almost flat at 4,013 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1250 GMT, the key June soyoil contract rose 0.4 percent to 597 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures traded weak on ample supplies.

* The key July contract fell 0.5 percent to 2,428 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract rose 0.7 percent to 1,188 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended flat at 1,523 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 63.7704 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)