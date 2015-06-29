MUMBAI, June 29 Indian soybean futures jumped more than 3 percent on Monday to their highest in a week on concerns over production as the weather department forecast poor rainfall in oilseed growing areas in the next few days.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on weakness in the rupee. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 3.1 percent higher at 3,591 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,605 rupees earlier in the day.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 2 percent to 4,234 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1210 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was up 0.2 percent at 587.50 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped on ample supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.6 percent down at 2,183 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was up 3.4 percent at 1,180 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,468 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian flour millers and global trading companies have sewn up deals to import 500,000 tonnes of premium Australian wheat since March, the biggest such purchases in more than a decade despite surplus stocks at home. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)