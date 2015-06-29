MUMBAI, June 29 Indian soybean futures jumped
more than 3 percent on Monday to their highest in a week on
concerns over production as the weather department forecast poor
rainfall in oilseed growing areas in the next few days.
* Soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on weakness in the rupee.
A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also raises
returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The key August soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 3.1 percent
higher at 3,591 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,605 rupees
earlier in the day.
* The July rapeseed contract rose 2 percent to 4,234
rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1210 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was up
0.2 percent at 587.50 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures dropped on ample supplies and weak
demand from bulk consumers.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.6 percent
down at 2,183 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract was up 3.4 percent at
1,180 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract
closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,468 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian flour millers and global trading companies have
sewn up deals to import 500,000 tonnes of premium Australian
wheat since March, the biggest such purchases in more than a
decade despite surplus stocks at home.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)