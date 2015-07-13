NEW DELHI, July 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged up on Monday due to lower arrivals in wholesale market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were mostly unchanged on Monday, after sliding to a six-week low last week, with a steep decline in exports keeping a lid on the market.

* The key August soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 1.60 percent to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg, while July rapeseed futures ended up 2.04 percent at 4,248 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1206 GMT, the August soyoil contract was up 0.54 percent at 583 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures dropped on an oversupply of cane and as fundamentals continued to remain weak.

* The key October contract fell 0.23 percent to 2,214 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract rose 0.66 percent due to some export orders to close at 1,225 rupees per 100 kg, while the front-month July wheat contract slipped 0.20 percent to end at 1,487 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)