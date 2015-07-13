NEW DELHI, July 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged up on Monday due to lower arrivals in wholesale
market.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were mostly unchanged on
Monday, after sliding to a six-week low last week, with a steep
decline in exports keeping a lid on the market.
* The key August soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 1.60 percent to 3,550
rupees per 100 kg, while July rapeseed futures ended up
2.04 percent at 4,248 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1206 GMT, the August soyoil contract was up
0.54 percent at 583 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
* Sugar futures dropped on an oversupply of cane and as
fundamentals continued to remain weak.
* The key October contract fell 0.23 percent to
2,214 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract rose 0.66 percent due to
some export orders to close at 1,225 rupees per 100 kg, while
the front-month July wheat contract slipped 0.20 percent
to end at 1,487 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)