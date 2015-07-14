NEW DELHI, July 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday in line with the U.S. soyoil contract, but rapeseed rose on lower market arrivals.

* The U.S. August soyoil contract fell 0.37 percent.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the fourth consecutive session on short-covering ahead of holidays and strength in Chicago soybean futures.

* The key August soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange lost 0.25 percent to 3,556 rupees per 100 kg, while July rapeseed futures ended up 0.09 percent at 4,252 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1237 GMT, the August soyoil contract was down 0.15 percent at 583 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures rose on some fresh export orders.

* The key October contract rose 0.32 percent to 2,218 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract rose 0.24 percent due to some export orders to close at 1,228 rupees per 100 kg, while the front-month July wheat contract gained 0.20 percent to end at 1,490 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)