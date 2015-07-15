MUMBAI, July 15 Indian oilseeds futures dropped on Wednesday following losses in overseas markets and on sluggish export demand for oilmeals.

* India's oilmeal exports in June dropped 34 percent from a year ago to 137,571 tonnes as south Asian countries trimmed purchases of expensive Indian rapeseed meal and soymeal.

* The key August soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.7 percent lower at 3,494 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract fell 0.7 percent to 4,221 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1214 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was up 0.09 percent at 581 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on higher stocks, though losses were restricted by an improvement in exports and concerns that poor rainfall in top producing Maharashtra state could hit output in the next season.

* A surge in Indian white crystal sugar sales from huge domestic stocks could drive down the premium for refined white sugar over raw sugar and squeeze refiners' margins.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.22 percent lower at 2,219 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract was down 1.03 percent at 1,249 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract closed 0.07 percent up at 1,519 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)