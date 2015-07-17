MUMBAI, July 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Friday following lower global oilseed prices and on weak demand in local spot markets, though losses were capped by concerns over output due to a dry spell in the key growing regions.

* U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent to the lowest in more than a week and the oil seed also faced the biggest weekly loss in two months as forecasts of more favourable weather in key North American growing areas weighed on prices.

* Farmers in India run the risk of planting too much, too fast in the current monsoon season as an unexpected dry spell starts to wilt crops across the country, raising fears of lower yields and surging food prices in a mostly impoverished nation.

* The key August soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.6 percent lower at 3,485 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract fell 0.8 percent to 4,234 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1213 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was down 0.41 percent at 577 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended gains on concerns over output due to poor rainfall in key producer Maharashtra state and an improvement in exports demand.

* A surge in Indian white crystal sugar sales from huge domestic stocks could drive down the premium for refined white sugar over raw sugar and squeeze refiners' margins.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.14 percent higher at 2,214 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract was up 0.56 percent at 1,262 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,519 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)