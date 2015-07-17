MUMBAI, July 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Friday following lower global oilseed prices and
on weak demand in local spot markets, though losses were capped
by concerns over output due to a dry spell in the key growing
regions.
* U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent to the lowest in more than
a week and the oil seed also faced the biggest weekly loss in
two months as forecasts of more favourable weather in key North
American growing areas weighed on prices.
* Farmers in India run the risk of planting too much, too
fast in the current monsoon season as an unexpected dry spell
starts to wilt crops across the country, raising fears of lower
yields and surging food prices in a mostly impoverished nation.
* The key August soybean futures on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.6 percent lower at
3,485 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract
fell 0.8 percent to 4,234 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1213 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was
down 0.41 percent at 577 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended gains on concerns over output
due to poor rainfall in key producer Maharashtra state and an
improvement in exports demand.
* A surge in Indian white crystal sugar sales from huge
domestic stocks could drive down the premium for refined white
sugar over raw sugar and squeeze refiners'
margins.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.14 percent
higher at 2,214 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The August corn contract was up 0.56 percent at
1,262 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract
closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,519 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)