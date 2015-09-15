NEW DELHI, Sept 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures gained on Tuesday on expectations that the government would raise the import duty on crude and refined edible oils to curb rising overseas purchases.

* The key October soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.44 percent higher at 3,242 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed contract edged up 0.35 percent to 4,303 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's vegetable oil imports in August jumped 3 percent from a year earlier to 1.37 million tonnes, a Mumbai-based trade body said on Tuesday.

* At 1235 GMT, the key October soyoil contract rose 1.63 percent to 575.15 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian October sugar futures gained 0.45 percent to 2,430 rupees per 100 kg, even though the sweetener was amply available in the market.

* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn contract rose 0.36 percent to 1,406 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat futures ended down 0.19 percent at 1,538 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)