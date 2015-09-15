NEW DELHI, Sept 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures gained on Tuesday on expectations that the government
would raise the import duty on crude and refined edible oils to
curb rising overseas purchases.
* The key October soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.44 percent
higher at 3,242 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed
contract edged up 0.35 percent to 4,303 rupees per 100
kg.
* India's vegetable oil imports in August jumped 3 percent
from a year earlier to 1.37 million tonnes, a Mumbai-based trade
body said on Tuesday.
* At 1235 GMT, the key October soyoil contract rose
1.63 percent to 575.15 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian October sugar futures gained 0.45 percent to
2,430 rupees per 100 kg, even though the sweetener was amply
available in the market.
* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after
Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight
year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.
CORN, WHEAT
* The October corn contract rose 0.36 percent to
1,406 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat futures
ended down 0.19 percent at 1,538 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)